Putin’s talk with Pashinyan to be pragmatic, respectful — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. The dialogue between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the SCO summit on Tuesday will be pragmatic and respectful, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Putin always speaks pragmatically and respectfully with his interlocutors, and the same will happen with Mr. Pashinyan. After all, this is the head of the executive branch," Peskov told Channel One.

He added that the Armenian prime minister now has different views on the possible future configurations for his country, but cooperation with Moscow brings great benefits to the Armenians.