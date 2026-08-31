Russia-India tourist exchanges grew 16% in 2025, Putin says

BISHKEK, August 31. /TASS/. Tourist exchanges between Russia and India increased by 16% in 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced during a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Tourist exchanges are developing intensively, showing a 16% growth in 2025," the president said.

Speaking about humanitarian cooperation, Putin noted that India is among the leading nations in terms of the number of students studying in Russia. According to him, this figure has increased sevenfold over the past 10 years. "This is a strong indicator: today it stands at nearly 40,000 people. Cultural festivals of Indian and Russian cultures are held regularly, with the next one planned for 2027 in India," Putin said. The Russian leader also highlighted the positive outcomes of the bilateral intergovernmental commission meeting held last week.

The Eastern Economic Forum will run from September 1 to 4 in Vladivostok on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University. The main theme of the 2026 EEF is "The Far East: Development for the Benefit of People." The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is the general media partner of the event.