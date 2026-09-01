MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Russian forces liberated 91 communities in the special operation zone from June through August, according to TASS calculations based on Russian Defense Ministry data.

The data shows that Battlegroup North liberated the largest number of communities during the 2026 summer campaign, taking control of 29 populated areas in the Kharkov and Sumy regions. Battlegroups Center and East liberated 22 and 21 settlements respectively, followed by Battlegroup South with 14 and West with five.

The Donetsk People’s Republic accounted for the largest share, with 37 communities liberated. The liberation of the city of Konstantinovka in July was particularly important. Another 23 settlements were liberated in the Kharkov Region, while Russian forces took control of 14 settlements in the Zaporozhye Region, 11 in the Sumy Region and six in the Dnepropetrovsk Region.

The Russian army’s advance accelerated over the summer, as 20 settlements were liberated in June, 32 in July and 39 in August.