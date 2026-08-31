Putin lauds SCO becoming truly international organization

BISHKEK, August 31. /TASS/. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has evolved into a truly international organization, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

He recalled that the organization had been established at Russia and China’s initiative.

"I am very pleased to note that our initiative is progressing splendidly and is clearly taking on an international dimension in the broadest sense of the word. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization has evolved into a full-fledged international organization," Putin said at a meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.