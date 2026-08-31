Russia, Kazakhstan never had major problems in relations — Tokayev

BISHKEK, August 31. /TASS/. Kazakhs and Russians have historically never had any conflicts in their political and interreligious relations, Kazakh President Kassym·Jomart Tokayev told Russian leader Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the summit of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Tokayev supported Putin’s point of view on the development of humanitarian contacts and noted that this is "extremely important. These contacts, these interactions have been developing over many years, if not centuries. We have never had a conflict in our history between Kazakhs and Russians in terms of interreligious relations or any political relations," he said.

According to Tokayev, if any minor conflicts arose, they were due to "purely economic disputes.".