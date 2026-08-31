LONDON, August 31. /TASS/. Statements by the head of Vladimir Zelensky’s office, Kirill Budanov (designated by Russia as a terrorist and extremist), about mobilization plans indicate that Kiev is lying about its battlefield losses, The Telegraph wrote.

Earlier, Budanov said that Ukraine needed to recruit at least 30,000 people a month to maintain troop strength. According to the newspaper, this figure suggests losses greater than officially acknowledged.

General mobilization has been in force in Ukraine since February 2022 and has been repeatedly extended. Initially, men aged 27 to 60 were subject to conscription, but the mobilization age was lowered to 25 in April 2024. A law tightening mobilization came into force on May 18 of that year.

Men try by any means to pay their way out of service or leave the country, often risking their lives. Military enlistment office staff regularly conduct raids and use force against civilians. However, even these measures do not help make up for the personnel shortfall in the Ukrainian armed forces. The number of desertion cases and unauthorized absences from units continues to grow. The country periodically raises the issues of enlisting women and further lowering the mobilization age.