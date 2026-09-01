Russian forces hit over 150 vessels carrying military supplies to Ukraine in summer

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Russian forces struck more than 150 seagoing vessels involved in military cargo deliveries for the Ukrainian army, as well as accompanying patrol boats, during the summer, according to TASS estimates based on Russian Defense Ministry data.

More than 80 targets were hit in July.

In August, Russian forces struck at least 70 vessels. In particular, 31 dry cargo ships and three tug boats were hit on August 1-7. According to Russian Defense Ministry reports, 15 vessels, including a tanker, seven dry cargo ships, two tug boats, and five patrol boats, were hit from August 8 to 14. Two Ukrainian Navy patrol boats, ten dry cargo ships and two tankers were hit on August 15-21, followed by one patrol boat, six dry cargo ships and two tankers used by the Ukrainian army from August 22 to 28.

In addition, the ministry said on August 31 that attack drones had struck a dry cargo ship carrying military supplies at the port of Yuzhny in the Odessa Region.