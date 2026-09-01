Ukrainian army carries out 24 attacks on DPR in past day, injures civilian

DONETSK, September 1. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military carried out 24 attacks on populated areas in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past day, the regional government’s department for recording Kiev’s war crimes said in a statement.

"Twenty-four attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces were recorded; a civilian was reported injured," the statement reads.

The attacks damaged five residential buildings, along with several trucks and special-purpose vehicles, as well as seven civilian infrastructure facilities.

The Ukrainian military launched a total of 29 projectiles in the past 24 hours.