New Russia sanctions bill faces opposition in US — Politico

NEW YORK, September 1. /TASS/. A bill seeking to impose new sanctions on Russia has encountered significant opposition in the US House of Representatives, leaving its prospects uncertain, Politico reported.

According to the publication, the bill could stall in the House, where it faces opposition from Democrats and a lack of enthusiasm among Republicans. Republican leaders did not include it on the list of legislation scheduled for a vote this week, Politico noted.

A group of US lawmakers introduced the bill in the House of Representatives in August. A similar bill was approved by the US Senate on August 7. As media outlets previously reported, a number of lawmakers had expressed concerns over provisions that could significantly expand US President Donald Trump's authority to impose import tariffs.

The bill provides for restrictions against senior Russian political and military officials and state-owned companies, as well as secondary sanctions against Russia's trading partners. Under the bill, the United States could impose 100% tariffs on countries that are major buyers of Russian oil and gas.