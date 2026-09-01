SCO has become independent center of emerging multipolar world — Putin

BISHKEK, September 1. /TASS/. Over the 25 years since its inception, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has evolved into one of the independent and influential centers of the emerging multipolar world, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated at the SCO summit in Bishkek.

"Let me recall that, established in 2001 on the initiative of six states — Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan — it has grown stronger and expanded, becoming one of the independent and influential centers of the emerging multipolar world," he said.

The Russian President emphasized that today, the SCO is effectively the largest regional association not only on the Eurasian continent but globally.