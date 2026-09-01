Mutual benefit shapes Russia-Kyrgyzstan cooperation — Peskov

BISHKEK, September 1. /TASS/. Mutual benefit is the key factor shaping cooperation between Russia and Kyrgyzstan, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Nomad TV, a joint Kyrgyz-Russian television channel.

"It is indeed beneficial for Kyrgyzstan to be a member of the Eurasian Economic Union, and it is indeed beneficial for the country to participate in various joint projects with Russia. This is precisely what shapes our cooperation," he said.

Peskov stressed that "mutual benefit always comes first." "No one intends to simply give anything away to each other. Of course, we always help each other in difficult times, but the main thing is mutual benefit. It is the best driver of growth in bilateral relations," he concluded.