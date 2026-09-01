Strengthening commercial ties among SCO nations yields clear dividends — Putin

BISHKEK, September 1. /TASS/. Strengthening commercial ties among the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) yields obvious dividends for them, Russian President Vladimir Putin highlighted at the SCO summit in Bishkek.

"Among the pressing practical tasks facing the Shanghai Organization, I would particularly emphasize further strengthening commercial ties between member states. This brings clear dividends to us all, tangibly contributing to steady socio-economic growth and improved public well-being," he said.

The president emphasized that Russia welcomes efforts to upgrade the organization's mechanisms and enhance its operational efficiency.

"I am convinced that the substantial package of decisions prepared for approval at the conclusion of this meeting will give a new impetus to our partnership within the SCO," Putin added.