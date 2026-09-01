Russia's first AI law comes into force

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Russia's first law on artificial intelligence (AI), specifically aimed at supporting the development of AI technologies, came into force on September 1.

The law regulates relations involving the development, deployment and use of AI. It establishes basic concepts for the industry, including definitions of AI itself, large foundation models and their developers, among others. It also introduces general liability for violations in the AI sector.

Some provisions of the law will not take effect until March 1, 2027. These include certain provisions of the article outlining the powers of the president, the government and federal executive authorities in the AI sector; provisions dividing models into sovereign and national models based on their degree of dependence on external technologies and setting out obligations for their developers; as well as two other articles covering the labeling of AI-generated content and requirements for training AI on "results of intellectual activity."

At the same time, the article providing support measures for developers of sovereign and national AI models takes effect on September 1, 2026.