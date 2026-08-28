Wheat price up to $7.79 per bushel on Chicago Mercantile Exchange first since Feb. 2023

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts for wheat with delivery in December 2026 on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) has climbed to $7.79 per bushel for the first time since February 15, 2023, according to trading data.

As of 5:23 p.m. Moscow time (2:23 p.m. GMT) the price of wheat futures was up by 2.39% at $7.79 per bushel. By 5:30 p.m. Moscow time (2:30 p.m. GMT) the wheat price had narrowed gains to 2.07% reaching $7.76 per bushel.

The price of futures contracts has increased by 22% since the beginning of August 2026.