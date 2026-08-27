Nvidia quarterly revenue more than doubles to $96.2 bln

NEW YORK, August 27. /TASS/. US technology giant Nvidia more than doubled its revenue in the Q2 of its current fiscal year compared with the same period a year earlier. Nvidia’s current fiscal year began on January 26, 2026, and will end on January 31, 2027.

Nvidia reported revenue for the second quarter ended July 26, 2026, of $96.2 bln, up 18% from the previous quarter and up 106% from a year ago, the company said in its report. The corporation posted revenue of $46.7 bln in the Q2 of the previous fiscal year.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang highlighted the rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI) in connection with the release of the financial results.

The corporation expects revenue of around $108 bln in the next quarter, according to the report.