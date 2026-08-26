Russia’s total January - July gas output rises 3.7% to 397 billion cubic meters — Rosstat

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Russia increased its total gas production (natural and associated petroleum gas) by 3.7% in January-July compared to the same period last year to 397 billion cubic meters (bcm), according to state statistical agency Rosstat.

Natural gas production amounted to 338 bcm increasing by 4.2% year-on-year. In July, the production amounted to 39.6 bcm, which is 1.1% higher than in June and 0.4% more than in July 2025.

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) production rose by 12% to 20.6 million tons year-on-year. In July, it amounted to 2.3 million tons, which is 8.4% less than in June and 14.2% more than in July 2025.