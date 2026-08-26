Russia’s industrial production grows by 0.1% in January - July — Rosstat

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Russia’s industrial output increased by 0.1% in the first seven months of 2026 compared to the same period last year, state statistical agency Rosstat said.

Industrial production grew by 0.4% in July in year-on-year terms and by 1.4% compared to June.

Minerals production slipped by 0.9% year-on-year, while production in the manufacturing sectors grew by 0.5%.

In the sectors producing electricity, gas, and steam, the indicator increased by 0.7%, while water supply, wastewater disposal, and waste management shrank by 3.2%.