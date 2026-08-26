Up to 70 vessels queue near Danube ports to load Ukrainian grain — media

LONDON, August 26. /TASS/. Up to 70 vessels are waiting near the Danube’s Sulina Canal to access Ukrainian ports and load grain for export, Reuters reported, citing sources.

After access to several Ukrainian Black Sea ports was restricted, a significant share of dry cargo vessels was rerouted to Danube ports, which have far lower capacity, the agency said.

As of August 25, more than 50 vessels were waiting to pass through the Sulina Canal, while only five to seven vessels per day were proceeding to Ukrainian Danube ports, agricultural consultancy ASAP Agri said. Each day of delay costs about $8,000, substantially increasing freight rates for companies.

Reuters added that the situation with Ukrainian grain exports could worsen in the coming days, as shipping agents at Danube river ports plan to close access to them for at least two days because of deteriorating weather conditions.