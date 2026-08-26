New ecology trail to be organized on Solovki Islands

ARKHANGELSK, August 26. /TASS/. Students of the Summer School on the Solovki Islands will develop an ecology trail to Cape Beluzhy on the Bolshoy Solovetsky Island, the School's Program Director, Director of the Intellectual Center at the Northern Arctic Federal University (NARFU) Svetlana Tyukina told TASS.

"We have organized the ecology workshop to make an ecology trail to Cape Beluzhy at the suggestion from the Solovki Museum-Reserve," she said. "Presently, we can see new approaches to organization of ecology trails. We will create this trail's passport, will specify the route, and will prepare information materials. Based on results of the field research, we will present proposals for landscaping in certain areas."

Cape Beluzhy is located on the western tip of the Bolshoy Solovetsky Island. This is one of the few places on the Earth where people can watch belugas from land. In other places, people have to get into the open sea to watch the animals. At low tide, belugas swim near Cape Beluzhy, and in shallow waters near the cape is their place for reproduction and upbringing of young animals. The Russian Academy of Sciences' Institute of Oceanology has been observing the animals since 1994. Specialists have built a tower to conduct observations there.

The ecology trail project's implementation will play an important social and ecological role in the Solovki (Solovetsky) Archipelago's development, it will contribute to the organization of tourist flows, the development of ecology tourism and higher ecological culture of visiting tourists.

During the workshop session, students will collect materials on the Solovki Islands' natural ecosystems necessary for the development of an ecology trail; they will hold meetings with experts of the Solovki Museum-Reserve, the target audience representatives; will identify potential locations for infrastructure facilities; will design the ecology trail's signs and stands. "The young people will gain experience in design," the School's program director said. "The team will feature students of both environment and design from the University's Higher Engineering School. Students working in different areas will complement each other so that the work is done on a turnkey basis."

About the School

The Solovki School of Young Scientists is working on the Solovki Archipelago from August 23 to September 1. It is a field educational program for obtaining research and project experience in twelve areas. The students will focus on the Solovki Archipelago's studies, preservation and development of the natural, historical and cultural heritage. The School is organized by the Polyus Center for Young Researchers, and the Northern Arctic Federal University is a co-organizer. The project's partners are: the Solovki Museum-Reserve, the Solovki Maritime Museum, and the Foundation for the Preservation and Development of the Solovki Archipelago.