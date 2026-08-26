Novatek to pay dividends for 1H amounting to 35.5 rubles per share

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. The board of directors of Novatek has recommended that shareholders approve dividends for 1H 2026 in the amount of 35.5 rubles per ordinary share, the company reported.

The payment amount could total 107.79 bln rubles ($1.2 bln). The board recommended to compile the list of persons entitled to receive dividends as of October 12, 2026.

The dividend payout issue was submitted to an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders that will be held in the form of absentee voting on September 30, 2026.

Novatek usually pays dividends twice a year. Last year’s final dividend payment amounted to 47.23 rubles per share, while the interim dividend payout equaled 35.5 rubles per share, same as this year.

Novatek’s dividend policy suggests the payment of at least 50% of its consolidated net profit under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) with adjustments.