Russian stocks down as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went down as the main trading session started on Wednesday as the MOEX and RTS indices lost 1.2% to 2,091.83 and 780.19 points, respectively, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble added 6.6 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 12.556 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT), the indices had narrowed losses to 0.97%, reaching 2,096.58 points and 781.96 points, respectively. Meanwhile the yuan exchange rate was up by 5.5 kopecks at 12.545 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker fell by 0.67% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT) to 2,103.07 points.