First power unit of El Dabaa NPP to be connected to grid in 2028 — Rosatom chief executive

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, August 25. /TASS/. The first power unit of the El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) currently being built by Rosatom in Egypt is planned to be connected to the grid in 2028, Chief Executive Officer of the state corporation Alexey Likhachev said.

"The project is currently at its most inspiring stage, approaching its peak. Four power units are being constructed simultaneously. The first is the flagship unit planned to be connected to the grid in 2028," he said following his meeting with Egypt’s Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Esmat.

El Dabaa is Egypt's first nuclear power plant. It is being built in the city of El Dabaa in the Matrouh Governorate on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea about 300 kilometers northwest of Cairo.