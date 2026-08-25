Kalashnikov Group opens industrial robot factory in Moscow Region

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Russia’s Kalashnikov Group has opened the Semargl LLC plant for the production of automated storage systems, automated transport systems, and industrial robots in the Titan Industrial Park in the Moscow Region, the company reported.

"The creation of a modern robotics manufacturing facility in the Moscow Region holds significant market potential, as the region is home to a large number of multi-purpose logistics centers," the company quoted Alan Lushnikov, CEO of the Kalashnikov Group and board member of the Union of Russian Machine-Building Enterprises, as saying.

He added that the introduction of mobile transport platforms, automated storage and retrieval systems, and flexible production cells will increase the efficiency of Russian logistics and machine-building enterprises, as well as improve worker safety, since fewer people will need to work in warehouse centers amid emerging new risks.

The company noted that the priority areas of activity for Kalashnikov’s new facility are related to the development, production, and assembly of logistics robots, as well as automated storage systems, integration and operational support, modernization, and equipping of new logistics facilities.