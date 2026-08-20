Reps of 120 Tajik companies meet with Russian business mission in Dushanbe — REC

DUSHANBE, August 20. /TASS/. Representatives of around 120 Tajik companies met with a Russian business mission in Dushanbe to discuss the import of Russian products into the republic, Magomed Tashtamirov, head of the Russian Export Center (REC) office in Tajikistan, told TASS.

Representatives from 20 Russian companies operating in agriculture, food processing, pharmaceuticals, construction materials, and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) arrived in Tajikistan to forge new trade ties and expand their market reach. The event took place over two days, on August 19-20.

"Today was much busier than yesterday, with representatives from individual companies, retail chains, and distributors in agribusiness and construction meeting with Russian firms. Over the course of two days, representatives from 120 local companies attended the event," the official said.

According to Tashtamirov, the mission aimed to facilitate visits for export-oriented Russian enterprises.

At the same time, Tashtamirov noted that the REC office also organizes visits for Tajik companies to Russia. "We periodically organize inbound trade missions, inviting companies from Tajikistan that want to cooperate with Russian businesses, with their flights and accommodation fully covered. We take them to one of Russia's regions, such as Kazan or Chelyabinsk," he explained.

He stressed that this is a key mechanism for maintaining and expanding business ties, adding that "the presidents of Russia and Tajikistan have set a goal to double bilateral trade by 2030, and we are working within this framework."

Russia remains one of Tajikistan's largest trading partners after China. By the end of 2025, bilateral trade between the two nations exceeded $2.47 billion, up nearly 25% compared to 2024. Russia's share in the republic's foreign trade volume stood at nearly 22.9% last year. Furthermore, mutual trade between Tajikistan and Russia in the first six months of 2026 grew by 22.9% year-on-year.