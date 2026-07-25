Ukraine's metal exports fall more than threefold from 2021 level

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Ukraine's metal exports in value terms declined from $15.7 bln in 2021 to $4.7 bln in 2025, while totaling $1.7 bln in the first six months of 2026, according to TASS calculations based on data from the country's National Bank.

The share of metals in Ukraine's total exports also declined from 19% to 7.4%.

Overall, since 2022, Ukraine has lost about $40 bln due to lower metal exports caused by plant shutdowns and restrictions on maritime exports. Ukrainian steelmakers are also expected to face further losses in the near future due to a reduction in the EU's steel import quota.