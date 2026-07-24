Rosatom to continue localizing nuclear fuel fabrication technologies in China

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Rosatom will continue localizing nuclear fuel fabrication technologies in China in line with the country's growing reactor needs, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev told reporters in Beijing.

"We will continue localizing fuel fabrication technologies here [in China] in accordance with the growth in reactor demand," Likhachev said.

He recalled that Rosatom is currently supplying equipment and software codes for China's CFR-600 fast sodium-cooled reactor and is preparing for its joint operation.

"When developing nuclear power, every country, and above all Russia and China, the leaders in this race, thinks a century ahead. ‘A century’ is not a figure of speech here - it means the need to ensure that a power plant has fuel for more than a hundred years of operation, both natural uranium and the most advanced technological solutions for efficient and safe fuel. And it is in China where we are introducing our advanced technologies related to safe fuel, including fuel with an 18-month cycle," Likhachev said.