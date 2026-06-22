Russia, China to develop cargo transportation via Zabaikalsk-Manchuria border crossing

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Russian Railways and China State Railway Group have agreed to develop cargo transportation by expedited container trains through the Zabaikalsk-Manchuria border crossing, Russian Railways said.

"Following the meeting, the parties agreed to develop cargo transportation by expedited container trains through the largest border crossing, Zabaikalsk-Manchuria, while simultaneously optimizing train schedules at this checkpoint," the company said in a statement.

The two countries also plan to expand the use of technologies for transshipping export cargo in containers and big bags at their border stations using empty railcars of the other side that become available after unloading. They also intend to increase shipments of Russian grain via the Zabaikalsk Grain Terminal and the Nizhneleninskoye-Tongjiang border crossing.

In addition, Russian Railways and China State Railway Group agreed to optimize conditions for transporting hazardous cargo and approved shipments of passenger cars from China to Russia in 40-foot car-carrying containers with a gross weight of 35 metric tons. The holding company also plans to speed up the transition from testing to pilot shipments using electronic waybills.

"These decisions will improve the efficiency of our border crossings and contribute to the growth of transportation between Russia and China," Russian Railways Deputy CEO Irina Magnushevskaya said.