Preparations for maiden flight of UTS-800 prototype plane nearing completion

MINSK, June 18. /TASS/. Preparations for the maiden flight of the UTS-800 training aircraft prototype are nearing completion at the Ural Civil Aviation Plant (UZGA), Ekaterina Zgirovskaya, the official spokesperson of UZGA company, told reporters at the National Security. Belarus 2026 International Exhibition.

"Specialists from the Ural Civil Aviation Plant, in collaboration with the S. A. Chaplygin Siberian Aviation Research Institute, completed ground vibration tests of the perspective UTS-800 training aircraft with the Russian VK-800SP turboprop engine. The tests were conducted at the UZGA production site in Yekaterinburg," she said.

Zgirovskaya explained that vibration tests are a critical phase of an aircraft's test program. The objective of this stage is to determine the resonant frequencies of the airframe and the dynamic characteristics of the control system. Such tests are necessary to rule out dangerous vibrations that may occur during flight and serve to confirm that the design meets flight safety requirements.

As part of the ground test program, UZGA specialists tested the operation of key onboard systems: the power supply system, hydraulic system, control systems, landing gear, and avionics. Special attention was paid to their operation under various power plant operating modes.