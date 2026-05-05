Sensitive Kazakhstan NPP build details to be kept confidential — authorities

ASTANA, May 5. /TASS/. The main terms of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia on the construction of the country's first nuclear power plant, Balkhash, will be publicly available, but some information will be governed by non-disclosure agreements, the republic's Atomic Energy Agency told reporters.

"The main terms of cooperation on the construction of the nuclear power plant will be available in open sources. However, given the technological specifics and scale of the project, as well as international experience in nuclear power plant construction, some issues will be governed by non-disclosure agreements under which information will be limited in distribution," the agency reported, adding that it "commits to maximum openness."

In a referendum in 2024, residents of Kazakhstan voted in favor of the construction of the country's first nuclear power plant. Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom was selected by the republic's authorities as the leader of the consortium for its construction. The republic's authorities also intend to build three or four more plants, and they are considering cooperation with China for the second one, but a final decision has not yet been made.