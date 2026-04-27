Russian fishermen face unfriendly behavior of some countries in North Atlantic

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Certain countries behave hostilely toward Russian fishermen in the North Atlantic, head of the Russian Federal Agency for Fisheries Ilya Shestakov said in an interview with Vesti news program.

"Russian fishermen are now well represented in the southern part of the Pacific also. We are catching on the border with Peru, we are catching in the northern part of the Pacific, and we are catching in the North Atlantic. Certainly, we sometimes face unfriendly actions by countries, including in the North Atlantic, but interaction is taking place nevertheless. Fish does not know borders. It seems to me fishing will be one of the bridges when economic ties start recovering," the official said.

The agency is participating in almost all convention organizations of interest from the standpoint of fish catching, Shestakov added.