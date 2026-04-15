Rostec, Chinese investors to launch hydrogen freight corridor between Russia and China

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. RT-Business Development Holding (part of Rostec) has signed a memorandum with a consortium of Chinese investors to implement the first cross-border hydrogen corridor for freight transportation between Russia and China, the company said.

The project includes the creation of localized hydrogen production facilities and a network of refueling infrastructure along major highways, enabling hydrogen-powered freight vehicles to operate between the two countries. The memorandum outlines key principles of cooperation and a roadmap for the project. It also provides for the potential establishment of a joint Russian-Chinese international investment fund to finance the project’s expansion deeper into both countries.

"The Russian-Chinese hydrogen transport corridor project is aimed at creating a high-tech hydrogen logistics sector in Russia’s Far East. This will enable the mass production of hydrogen-powered heavy-duty trucks with zero emissions, long range, rapid refueling and strong cold-start performance, ideally suited for harsh climates and long-distance cross-border transport in the Far East. Shifting part of freight traffic to such vehicles will reduce transportation costs and significantly improve environmental performance," Rostec said.

The project also envisions hydrogen production from natural gas, contributing to the development of blue hydrogen technologies, the statement noted.

Russian engineering company Toptech will provide technological solutions for the construction of modular hydrogen production units at refueling stations, the company told TASS. According to Russia’s Transport Ministry, road freight traffic between Russia and China exceeded 6 mln tons in 2024-2025 and continues to grow.

According to Toptech CEO Alexey Polyakov, nearly 600 hydrogen refueling stations have been built in China, and more than 3,700 hydrogen fuel cell vehicles were commissioned in the first quarter of 2026 alone. "A joint working group will be established in the near future to determine the next steps for developing the project," he added.