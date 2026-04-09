Russia vows to keep UN World Food Program free from politicization — MFA

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Russia will prioritize the needs of the vulnerable globally through the UN World Food Program (WFP) while opposing the politicization of humanitarian aid, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday following Russia's election to the WFP Executive Board.

"Given the crisis of not only liquidity but also trust facing the World Organization, as well as the ongoing reform of the entire UN humanitarian architecture, the Russian side is set to engage fully in strengthening the WFP's unique potential for the benefit of those in need worldwide. In keeping with tradition, Russia will act impartially in this matter, preventing any politicization of humanitarian activities," the ministry stated.

The Foreign Ministry expressed gratitude to all partners who supported Russia's candidacy. "Despite the competition from a 'spoiler' candidate orchestrated by Russia's opponents, 31 delegations out of the 54 ECOSOC member states voted in support of Russia," the ministry noted.

"After a three-year absence, Russia rightfully reclaims its seat on this 36-nation WFP governing body," the Russian diplomatic mission emphasized.

The ministry recalled that Russia has long served as an "intellectual and financial donor to the program."

"Russian participation in humanitarian efforts through the WFP is built on a long-term planned basis. This approach ensures uninterrupted support for the operations of the UN's largest humanitarian structure and enhances the stability and predictability of its activities," the ministry concluded.

The Foreign Ministry pointed out that Russia is "ready for equal cooperation with other members of the Executive Board, prioritizing the interests of the most food-insecure populations," noting that the WFP's task for the current year is to provide food assistance to 110 million people.