Iran asks Russia to 'reboot' Bushehr NPP project — Rosatom CEO

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. The Iranian side requested that Russia "reboot" the Bushehr nuclear power plant (NPP) project as quickly as possible, the CEO of Russia’s state-run atomic energy corporation Rosatom, Alexey Likhachev, said.

"This project remains ours. I was contacted by the head of Iran’s atomic industry, the vice president of this country with a request to start looking into rebooting the project as soon as possible, to start working on it, and we are ready," he told Vesti.

"Clearly, the circumstances do not permit doing so at this point, but, in my view, this kind of signal from the Iranian atomic industry gives grounds for some optimism," Likhachev continued. "Cautious optimism, though, taking into account the present-day situation."