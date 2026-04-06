Sri Lanka agrees on oil supplies from Russia starting mid-April — transport minister

ST. PETERSBURG, April 6. /TASS/. Sri Lanka has reached an agreement with Russia on the start of Russian oil supplies to the country from mid-April, Sri Lanka’s Minister of Transport, Highways and Urban Development Bimal Rathnayake told TASS.

"Energy is our priority today. The conflict between the US and Iran has caused problems with energy supplies. Russia’s Deputy Energy Minister visited Sri Lanka a few days ago. Deputy Foreign Minister has also visited Sri Lanka. They reached an agreement on oil supplies to the country," he said.

The first deliveries are expected "in the middle of April," the minister said. "Technical work is currently underway at the company level, and financial issues are being discussed, how to conduct transactions. But at the political level, almost everything has been done," he noted.

Russian energy supplies are a prior issue, the minister said, adding though that the country "also exports a lot of tea to Russia, so a good logistics system overall is essential for that.".