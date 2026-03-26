Russia manages to keep macroeconomic stability — Putin

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. Russia manages to keep macroeconomic stability despite difficulties and constraints, President Vladimir Putin said at the congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

"Despite the objective difficulties and restrictions introduced against our country, we manage to keep macroeconomic stability and achieve stable and predictable dynamics of inflation and unemployment," the head of state said.

The work is underway in cooperation with the business community to support economic growth and solve social tasks, Putin stressed.