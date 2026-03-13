Vietnam, UAE ready to join Northern Sea Route project as investors — Rosatom CEO

MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/. Certain countries, including Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates, are ready to invest in development of the Northern Sea Route as a transport corridor, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev told reporters after the next round of consultations between the Russian delegation and the IAEA.

"The whole range of countries, such as Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates, simply want to come, including as investors. We will endeavor so that they feel the real results as soon as possible," the chief executive said.

The IAEA, in the meantime, is the only international organization that remains non-biased in its activities, Likhachev noted after consultations.

"I would like to stress the Agency’s role as regards elaboration of new international accords and agreements. I daresay that probably the only one of all the organization, <...> that has kept impartiality is the IAEA. Such approach, interaction from all the sides gives rise to confidence," he added.