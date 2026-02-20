EU steel exports to US fall by 30% yoy in 2H 2025 due to import tariffs — EUROFER

BRUSSELS, February 20. /TASS/. Steel exports from the European Union to the US fell by 30% year-on-year in the second half of 2025, following the introduction of tariffs, according to the European Steel Association (EUROFER).

"A 30% drop in steel exports to the US within just six months is a clear signal that the blunt 50% tariffs imposed by the US government on EU steel are damaging our industry. The U.S. decision to include EU downstream steel products, such as machinery, will have another huge negative impact on us and our European customers," the press release cites said Axel Eggert, Director General of EUROFER, as saying.

The United States imposed 50% tariffs on steel and aluminum from Europe in June 2025 and then extended them in August. As the Financial Times reported citing sources, US authorities plan to ease the tariffs on steel and aluminum products. According to the publication, the US administration is reviewing the list of goods affected by the tariffs and plans to exempt some items, particularly metal products.