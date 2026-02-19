Historic Moscow railway station to be auctioned off for pretty penny

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. The initial auction price for Moscow's Rizhsky Railway Terminal will be 4.009 bln rubles ($52.1 mln), Russian Railways spokesperson Anastasia Kotkovskaya said.

"The initial asking price is four billion rubles. Auction details will also be available on our website," Kotkovskaya said, adding that the exact timeline for the auction will be posted online as well.

"This is truly a landmark site for our capital, for our country," Kotkovskaya added.

The property comprises the railway terminal proper and an adjacent building with the total area equaling almost 8,000 sq m, and an adjacent land plot of 1.4 hectares, Russian Railways said. "This could host a hotel, a restaurant facility, or a museum, a library, or a research facility," the spokesperson added.

The Rizhsky Railway Terminal is currently closed to passenger traffic, Kotkovskayua noted. "This is because we are developing the infrastructure, with new conditions and new facilities to be provided for passengers," she added.

Earlier reports said the Russian government had okayed a proposal to sell the Rizhsky Railway Terminal building. According to a directive signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, the building will be sold at a public auction with the opening sale price to be set as the market value determined on the basis of a third party appraiser’s report.