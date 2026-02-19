Electricity consumption in Russia rises by 4.3% since start of year

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. Electricity consumption in Russia has increased by 4.3% since the beginning of the year as of February 17, Head of the System Operator Fyodor Opadchy told reporters.

"We are currently running at plus 4.3%," he said.

At the same time, electricity consumption adjusted for the temperature factor has increased by 0.8% since the beginning of the year, Opadchy added.

Electricity consumption in Russia totaled 1.179 trillion kWh in 2025, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak wrote in an op-ed for the Energy Policy magazine.