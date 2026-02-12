Russia’s Skat, Kub drone tandem has enormous export potential — Kalashnikov

RIYADH, February 12. /TASS/. The integrated Kub-2E guided munition and Skat-350M reconnaissance drone system have huge export potential, and negotiations are currently underway with several potential foreign customers, a spokesperson for Russia’s Kalashnikov Group told TASS at the World Defense Show 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

"We are showcasing and promoting the Kub-2E and Skat-350M reconnaissance drone tandem worldwide. We have received a large number of requests from foreign customers, and contract negotiations are ongoing. This tandem has enormous export potential," the Kalashnikov representative said.

Earlier, Kalashnikov CEO Alan Lushnikov told TASS in an interview that the Kub-2 and Skat-350M drone tandem uses domestic-made software.

According to him, the group has completed the integration of Kub guided munitions with its own Skat-350M reconnaissance drones.

The World Defense Show is taking place from February 8 to 12.