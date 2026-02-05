Russian authorities anticipate production growth in car segment in 2026

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Russian authorities expect an increase in cars production this year, the Cabinet said after the meeting of the subcommittee on the increase of stability of the financial sector and individual industries held by Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

"It was noted that car sales volumes in 2025 demonstrated stability as compared with 2024. Production growth in this segment is forecast in 2026, which will make it possible to provide for more efficient utilization of existing production capacities of automakers," the government informed.

Achieved trucks production volumes are also expected to be maintained.