Corporate funds in Russian banks up by 0.7% in December to $818 bln — regulator

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. Corporate funds in Russian banks increased by 0.7%, or 0.4 trillion rubles ($5.2 bln), to 63 trillion rubles ($818 bln) in December, according to the Bank of Russia.

Meanwhile, the growth rate of corporate funds increased by 2.6%, which is significantly slower than in November.

The increase was driven exclusively by ruble funds. This increase is due, in part, to settlements under government contracts. Conversely, the volume of corporate funds in foreign currency decreased slightly in December.

Overall, for 2025, corporate funds grew by a moderate 7.7%, below the 12.9% growth in 2024. This slowdown is due, in part, to a decline in export revenues.

Escrow account balances decreased by 128 billion rubles ($1.6 bln) (-1.8%) in December due to the large volume of fund releases - 1 trillion rubles ($12.9 bln), down from 0.3 trillion rubles ($3.8 bln) in November. For all of 2025, escrow account balances grew by 17% (+1 trillion rubles), down from 9.7% (+0.5 trillion rubles ($6.5 bln)) the previous year, reflecting the slowdown in housing commissioning.