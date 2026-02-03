Household funds in Russian banks up by 5.6% in December — regulator

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. Household funds in Russian banks increased by 5.6%, or by 3.6 trillion rubles ($46.7 bln), to 67 trillion rubles ($869 bln) in December 2025, according to the Central Bank.

The increase in household funds was driven by the traditional advance payment of January social payments, including pensions and child benefits, as well as the payment of annual bonuses.

Overall, by the end of 2025, the volume of household funds in the banking system increased by 16.2%, or 9.5 trillion rubles ($123 bln).

Last year, retail investors became more interested in investing in securities. Their net deposits into brokerage accounts for January-September 2025 amounted to 1.9 trillion rubles ($24.6 bln), compared to 1 trillion rubles ($12.9 bln) for the same period in 2024. The bulk of these funds were directed into bonds with fixed rate coupon, which allowed investors to lock in returns amid the Bank of Russia's easing monetary policy.