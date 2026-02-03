Russian GDP growth in 2025 to be close to lower limit of forecast range — Central Bank

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. Russian GDP growth as of the end of 2025 will probably evolve near the lower limit of the forecast range of 1-2%, Central Bank experts said in their bulletin on trends.

"Keeping tough monetary conditions throughout 2025 slowed down the pace of expanding the aggregate demand to more stable ones, and GDP growth as of the year-end probably evolved near the lower limit of the forecast range of 1-2," the analysts said.

"According to flash statistics and data from polls, the economic activity in the fourth quarter increased as compared to the third quarter, and quite noticeably," the experts added.