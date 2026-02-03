WASHINGTON, February 3. /TASS/. The Washington administration intends to lift the additional 25% tariffs imposed by the United States on Indian products in connection with its purchase of Russian oil, The Washington Post (WP) wrote.

The US authorities will lift the additional 25% tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump in August 2025 to punish India for purchasing Russian oil, a White House official told the publication.

On August 6, 2025, Trump signed an executive order imposing those measures on India. This increased tariffs on Indian goods imported into the United States to 50%, taking into account previously imposed tariffs, which the Washington administration calls retaliatory.

Trump announced earlier that the US and India had agreed to a deal on future bilateral trade terms. He specified that the US intended to reduce the retaliatory tariff rate from 25% to 18%. He also claimed that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed in a phone call with him to stop buying Russian oil and switch to buying fuel from the United States and possibly Venezuela. However, Trump did not clarify whether the US would lift the 25% tariffs imposed on the republic in connection with its purchase of Russian oil.

The American leader has repeatedly claimed that India is reducing its purchases of Russian oil. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that Moscow relies on statements made by New Delhi regarding India's purchases of Russian oil. The republic has emphasized that the country's focus on energy imports is primarily on the interests of its consumers and ensuring energy security.