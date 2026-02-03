Agricultural output up 5.5% in 2025 thanks to grain harvest — Novak

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. Agricultural output increased by 5.5% last year thanks to the grain harvest, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"Agriculture was a major source of economic growth. According to preliminary estimates, production grew by 5.5% in annual terms last year, primarily due to a record increase in the grain harvest," he said at a meeting of the Federation Council Economic Policy Committee.

Russia’s gross grain harvest amounted to 139.4 mln tons, according to preliminary estimates, which is 10.7% higher than the 2024 result, Novak added.