UAE interested in Rosatom’s international projects — CEO

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. The United Arab Emirates show interest in international projects of Rosatom as investors, CEO of the Russian state nuclear corporation Alexey Likhachev told reporters.

"Our partners from the [United] Arab Emirates have currently the desire to expand the nuclear agenda," Likhachev said. "We proactively call partners to our projects in third countries. They demonstrate interest in projects in Turkey, <...> in Central Asia," he added.

Rosatom presented its proposals on large and small capacity power units in onshore and floating versions to the UAE, Likhachev added.