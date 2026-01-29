Localized SJ-100 jets guarantee technological sovereignty — Russian First Deputy PM

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Localized SJ-100 passenger aircraft guarantee technological sovereignty, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov told reporters.

"Superjets in the current version with the 100% localization level are the guarantee of independence and technological sovereignty, including for India," Manturov said.

Concerning the Il-114-300 passenger aircraft, the official noted that its technical characteristics are better than the ones of foreign counterparts.

Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) made an agreement on joint operations with India’s Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) on the sidelines of the Wings India exhibition, regulating cooperation in the sphere of SJ-100 passenger airplanes manufacturing in India.