TGC-1 power generation down 0.2% in 2025 to 29.68 bln kWh

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Power generation by Territorial Generating Company No. 1 (TGC-1) totaled 29.68 bln kilowatt-hours in 2025, down 0.2% compared with 2024, according to a company statement.

"The volume of electricity production by the TGC-1 Group, including its subsidiary, amounted to 29,681.8 mln kilowatt-hours in 2025, showing a 0.2% decline compared with the same indicator in 2024," the statement said.

Electricity generation at the group’s thermal power plants decreased by 0.9% in 2025.

Hydropower generation rose by 0.7% over the reporting period due to high water levels in the regions where the company operates.

"The volume of heat energy supplied from the TGC-1 Group’s collectors totaled 24,841.7 thousand gigacalories, reflecting a 2.6% decrease compared with 2024. The decline in heat supply was driven by climatic factors," the company added.

TGC-1 is a leading producer and supplier of electric and thermal energy in Russia’s Northwestern region. The company operates 52 power plants across four Russian regions — St. Petersburg, the Republic of Karelia, the Leningrad Region, and the Murmansk Region. Its installed electric capacity stands at 6.9 GW, and its thermal capacity at 13.5 thousand gigacalories per hour. The main shareholders are Gazprom Energoholding (51.79%) and Fortum Power and Heat Oy (29.45%).