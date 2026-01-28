Russia’s UAC may secure position in Indian aviation market — Trade Representative

HYDERABAD, January 28. /TASS/. Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) has all the opportunities at hand to anchor its position in the Indian civil aviation market, Russian Trade Representative in India Andrey Sobolev told TASS on the sidelines of the Wings India international aviation exhibition.

"The civil aviation market of India, according to 2025 data, is estimated at about $14.8 bln and may grow approximately to the level of $26.1 bln by 2030, as forecasted. The market is third globally by its volume. The country ranks fifth in terms of the domestic passenger traffic, which creates good preconditions for cooperation in this sphere," Sobolev said.

"Taking into account unveiled indicators of the national aviation market growth and results of implemented programs, I believe UAC has all the chances to successfully secure its position in this market, offering cooperation as regards production localization in India and direct sales of airplanes to Indian buyers," he added.